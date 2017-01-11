Sacramento news stations welcome two new hires

A pair of television news personalities have started new Sacramento gigs at two different networks.
Chris Thomas left NBC 12 in Richmond, Va., to join the ABC Channel 10 team. Thomas will be anchoring the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts in Sacramento.
Sarah Acosta is reporting for Fox40’s morning program. Her first live shot for the news station came during this week’s storm.
Acosta was a live morning reporter for her hometown station, KIII 3 News in Corpus Christi, Texas.
