TV

January 11, 2017 1:41 PM

Sacramento news stations welcome two new hires

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

A pair of television news personalities have started new Sacramento gigs at two different networks.

Chris Thomas left NBC 12 in Richmond, Va., to join the ABC Channel 10 team. Thomas will be anchoring the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts in Sacramento.

Four veteran journalists leave Sacramento’s Channel 10

CBS13 Sacramento anchor Ron Jones says farewell, heading to Atlanta

Sarah Acosta is reporting for Fox40’s morning program. Her first live shot for the news station came during this week’s storm.

Acosta was a live morning reporter for her hometown station, KIII 3 News in Corpus Christi, Texas.

After departing Fox40, Bethany Crouch joins CBS13 and CW31

Related content

TV

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Watch how to install a TV antenna to get free channels

View more video

Entertainment Videos