NBC’s Lester Holt to anchor Monday’s ‘Nightly News’ from Sacramento

NBC News anchorman Lester Holt will anchor the “Nightly News” on Monday in Sacramento.
Holt’s visit to Sacramento is part of his “Across America” travels in the run-up to the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration.
In addition to Sacramento, Holt will visit Warren, Mich.; Fayetteville, N.C..; and Washington, D.C., talking to people about issues of concern to them including jobs, the economy, health care, national security and immigration.
Holt, who grew up in the Sacramento area and graduated from Cordova High School, will spend Monday in the community talking with local people, said Jake Urbranski, an NBC spokesman. Details of the visit were still being worked out Thursday, he said.
Holt interviewed President Barack Obama in Chicago on Tuesday before the president’s farewell address, and his interview with the president will be aired in a one-hour “Dateline NBC” special, “Barack Obama: The Reality of Hope,” on Friday.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments