NBC "Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt returns to Sacramento

NBC "Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt, 57, grew up in Rancho Cordova, while his father, who served in the U.S. Air Force, was stationed at Mather Air Force Base. Holt returns to the Sacramento Region to conduct interviews to be featured in the “Across America” series. Holt will also visit Warren, Mich.; Fayetteville, N.C.; and Washington, D.C. The idea is to gauge the concerns of people in various regions as President-elect Donald Trump takes office Friday.