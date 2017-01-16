NBC "Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt returns to Sacramento

NBC "Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt, 57, grew up in Rancho Cordova, while his father, who served in the U.S. Air Force, was stationed at Mather Air Force Base. Holt returns to the Sacramento Region to conduct interviews to be featured in the “Across America” series. Holt will also visit Warren, Mich.; Fayetteville, N.C.; and Washington, D.C. The idea is to gauge the concerns of people in various regions as President-elect Donald Trump takes office Friday.
Paul Kitagaki The Sacramento Bee

TV

Mark S. Allen resigns from 'Good Day Sacramento' (on-air version)

Mark S. Allen publicly resigned from his job as anchor/reporter on morning show “Good Day Sacramento” Friday, March 11, 2016, – three months after his second DUI arrest. Allen, appearing slightly choked up as he stood before a backdrop of the state Capitol, apologized for his Dec. 4 DUI arrest in Roseville.

TV

Mark S. Allen resigns from 'Good Day Sacramento'

Television personality Mark S. Allen resigns from "Good Day Sacramento" on a Facebook post Friday morning, March 11, 2016. His resignation comes three months after his second DUI arrest. Allen, appearing slightly choked up as he stood before a backdrop of the state Capitol, apologized for his Dec. 4 DUI arrest in Roseville.

TV

NBC "Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt returns to Sacramento

NBC "Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt, 57, grew up in Rancho Cordova, while his father, who served in the U.S. Air Force, was stationed at Mather Air Force Base. Holt returns to the Sacramento Region to conduct interviews to be featured in the “Across America” series. Holt will also visit Warren, Mich.; Fayetteville, N.C.; and Washington, D.C. The idea is to gauge the concerns of people in various regions as President-elect Donald Trump takes office Friday.

Entertainment Videos