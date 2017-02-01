Sacramento-area DirecTV technicians strike following employee’s termination

Roughly 130 DirecTV technicians working out of Sacramento continued to strike Wednesday morning over what they called the wrongful termination of a former employee.
The strike began Monday after Anthony Estrada, a technician who has installed and performed maintenance on satellites for the company the past two years, was fired from his post earlier that day.
Estrada said DirecTV management cited a December incident where Estrada reported the loss of a $300 meter used to aim satellites in the right direction as the reason for his termination. Estrada said he left the meter at the site of a commercial location where he was performing work and when he returned, the meter was gone.
“I’ve never heard anyone being fired for losing a meter or a tool,” he said. “That completely surprised me.”
The strike brought out roughly 130 employees to a DirecTV office Wednesday morning in McClellan Business Park. Many of the striking workers are technicians who install or maintain TV satellites three to four times a day anywhere between Fairfield and the Lake Tahoe area, said Mike Felmann, a DirecTV technician.
Felmann, who also serves as the vice president for the Communication Workers for America Union Local 9421, called Estrada’s termination unusual, saying the company took an extreme step in firing him. He said the strike would continue until Estrada was offered his job back.
“It’s completely heartbreaking to have something like this happen to you or a coworker,” he said. “The fear of not knowing if you’re next is a real problem.”
The strike took place as thousands of DirecTV and AT&T workers in California continue to bargain for new labor contracts, according to a news release sent out by strike organizers. The two companies completed a merger back in 2015.
Currently, there is no mutually agreed upon grievance process in place between the local chapter and DirecTV, Felmann said.
In an email, AT&T spokesman Marty Richter countered Felmann’s point, saying management acted based on “agreed-upon disciplinary process with the CWA, and have confirmed it was followed in this case ... .”
Richter said was not able to disclose specific details about the disciplinary actions levied against any employee due to privacy reasons, but said the company took into account several factors, including Estrada’s performance and disciplinary records, when making its decision.
The outcome was discussed with union members before Estrada was terminated, Richter said.
The company has tapped additional technicians to minimize any disruptions for DirecTV customers brought on by the strike, Richter said.
“We are prepared and we are continuing to serve customers,” he said.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
