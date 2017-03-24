‘Good Day Sacramento’ anchor Melissa Cabral announces her departure

Melissa Cabral, a member of the “Good Day Sacramento” team on CBS13 since 2008, is leaving the program.
Cabral announced her departure on social media on Friday. She posted that she will be working outside of television, her profession for 15 years.
“I am grateful to have had this incredible opportunity to work on such a special show,” Cabral wrote. “It has been some of the best years of my life, minus the broken bones of course! I look forward to the next chapter in my life in a job outside of the TV business with normal hours for my family.”
Cabral responded to Twitter posts from friends and fellow CBS13 personalities.
@TVcody @GoodDaySac I will miss @gooddaymelissa coming to do Recipe from Home segments her energy is contagious she is so beautiful pic.twitter.com/h0Gru6X59r— Roxie (@TheRoxieWay) March 24, 2017
What a great send off for a @GoodDaySac ⭐️- best of luck to you in your new career @gooddaymelissa! Your energy & fearlessness = legendary!— Laura Skirde (@LauraSkirdeWx) March 24, 2017
You know how to get a girl to cry @TVcody I will miss you so much TY to all our amazing @GoodDayWeekend viewers for the beautiful messages https://t.co/gj3rGkQeJF— Melissa Cabral (@gooddaymelissa) March 12, 2017
@gooddaymelissa Melissa you will be missed and Good Day will not be the same when you are gone. you have to make some Cameos in the future— john ortiz (@jcortiz46) March 24, 2017
