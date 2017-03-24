TV

March 24, 2017 1:17 PM

‘Good Day Sacramento’ anchor Melissa Cabral announces her departure

Sacramento Bee Staff

Melissa Cabral, a member of the “Good Day Sacramento” team on CBS13 since 2008, is leaving the program.

Cabral announced her departure on social media on Friday. She posted that she will be working outside of television, her profession for 15 years.

“I am grateful to have had this incredible opportunity to work on such a special show,” Cabral wrote. “It has been some of the best years of my life, minus the broken bones of course! I look forward to the next chapter in my life in a job outside of the TV business with normal hours for my family.”

Cabral responded to Twitter posts from friends and fellow CBS13 personalities.

