Mark S. Allen adds NOW 100.5 morning show to expanding job list

Mark S. Allen likened working in multiple media at the same time to “spinning plates.”
The longtime Sacramento media personality will host NOW 100.5 KZZO-FM’s morning show, which airs weekdays from 5:30 to 10 a.m., according to a statement released by the station on Monday. Allen also reports for ABC 10’s “Morning Blend” show and hosts weekly movie show “Extra Butter.”
He previously held the radio station’s afternoon drive position from 2010 to 2015. He will return to the station on April 3.
“Being back on NOW 100.5 is a fantastic homecoming,” Allen said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to being back on radio, especially on such a strong, vital station.”
Reached by phone late Monday afternoon, Allen said he was in Ione filming a movie he co-wrote and is co-producing with Howard Burd, producer of “Mother’s Day.” He described the movie, titled “APParition” and starring Kevin Pollak and Mena Suvari, as a horror story. Much of it is being filmed at Ione’s Preston Castle.
Allen will join NOW 100.5 while continuing his reporting for “Morning Blend.” The radio morning show features top 40 music and conversation about whatever is on people’s minds that day, whether it be the Academy Awards, a leaking dam or a new soccer stadium, he said.
Allen’s career suffered a setback a little more than a year ago when he was arrested for driving under the influence, his second such arrest and a violation of his contact with his then-employer CBS. After hosting the “Good Day Sacramento” show for nearly 20 years, he resigned in March 2016. His on-air resignation and a Facebook video message to fans drew an outpouring of support.
Allen relishes his busy schedule. “I’ve never been more excited in my life to be firing on all cylinders,” he said Monday.
Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison
