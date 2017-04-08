Traffic reporter Jaclyn Dunn leaves KCRA for return to Bay Area

Jaclyn Dunn, who for the last five years has been the primary morning traffic reporter for KCRA Channel 3 in Sacramento, announced Friday that she is leaving that gig for another back in the Bay Area.
The announcement came near the end of KCRA’s morning news broadcast.
Neither Dunn nor KCRA announced where she will work or in what capacity, though morning anchor Deirdre Fitzpatrick said, “You’re going back to San Francisco, and we’re going to really miss you.”
Dunn, a Chico State graduate in communications, joined the KCRA team in February 2012 after beginning her broadcasting career in San Francisco. She worked in radio, then moved to television with KGO Channel 7. In a photo slideshow on KCRA’s website, Dunn wrote that her first on-air job was as traffic reporter for KCBS radio. Dunn also worked as an assigning editor for KTXL Fox40 in Sacramento from 2005 to 2007.
Dunn also said that she collects elephants (miniature ones), enjoys running, nearly lost her leg when she was run over by a car, breaking both bones in her lower left leg, prefers dive bars to night clubs (karaoke a plus) and performed as a showgirl in a college Broadway review.
Comments