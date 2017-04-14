Say goodbye to HBO’s ‘Girls’ – series finale airs April 16

“Girls,” the HBO show about a small group of self-involved Brooklyn millennials, has for six seasons drawn ratings appropriate to its limited scope – low ones. Yet its impact has been outsized, thanks to critical acclaim for the show and the outspoken young woman behind it. When “Girls” creator and star Lena Dunham was not drawing cheers and jeers for exposing her body on-screen, she was courting controversy off-screen with ill-advised commentary on hot-button topics and her let-too-much-hang-out 2014 essay collection “Not That Kind of Girl.”
But Dunham, more than anything, has shown herself to be a once-in-a-decade talent – raw, funny, insightful, flawed and willing to be unlikable if it helps get closer to what she sees as the truth, on-screen and off. “Girls,” the series finale of which airs Sunday, April 16, has been brilliant and bad, illuminating and maddening and never less than compelling.
10 p.m. Sunday, April 16, on HBO
Carla Meyer
