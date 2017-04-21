TV

April 21, 2017 9:19 PM

With ‘X-Files’ returning, how are revived series faring?

By Michael McGough

A cult sci-fi hit, “The X-Files” will return to Fox for an 11th season in late 2017 or early 2018 and production will start this summer, Deadline reported Thursday.

Series stars Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny shared their excitement via Twitter:

The series was revived for a 10th season, which aired in 2016 after the show’s original run ended in 2002.

TV series revivals have been a common trend the past few years among both dramas and sitcoms.

Last year saw the return of “Gilmore Girls” as miniseries “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” and family-friendly “Full House” came full circle with “Fuller House.” In 2015, superhero drama “Heroes” resurfaced in the form of “Heroes Reborn,” another miniseries. Prior to those, 2014 brought the premiere of “Girl Meets World,” which kept much of the “Boy Meets World” cast intact.

But how have these revivals been received?

Overall, not terribly, according to review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Here are five revived series and their scores on the “Tomatometer,” which assigns a percentage rating based on multiple critics’ reviews, as of Friday:

Revival series

Tomatometer

Original series run

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

88

2000-2007

Girl Meets World

83

1993-2000

The X-Files (Season 10)

64

1993-2002

Heroes Reborn

43

2006-2010

Fuller House

32

1987-1995

Even the worst-rated among these, “Fuller House,” earned a 73 percent approval score among fans on the site. The ninth season of “The X-Files,” meanwhile, received a score of just 20.

Series return in different ways, and not always to their original networks. “Fuller House” and “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” moved to Netflix, whose streaming service didn’t exist during their original series’ runs. “Girl Meets World” went to Disney Channel. “Heroes Reborn” (NBC) and “The X-Files” (Fox) remained on their original channels.

These new seasons and miniseries closed gaps ranging from five (“Heroes Reborn”) to 21 years (“Fuller House”) since the ends of their original series’ runs.

