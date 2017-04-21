With ‘X-Files’ returning, how are revived series faring?

A cult sci-fi hit, “The X-Files” will return to Fox for an 11th season in late 2017 or early 2018 and production will start this summer, Deadline reported Thursday.
Series stars Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny shared their excitement via Twitter:
You ready for more of this @davidduchovny? #TheXFiles pic.twitter.com/im43BzlDks— Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) April 21, 2017
Oh yes, Been ready since '93 https://t.co/jDQRCGtd4V— David Duchovny (@davidduchovny) April 21, 2017
The series was revived for a 10th season, which aired in 2016 after the show’s original run ended in 2002.
TV series revivals have been a common trend the past few years among both dramas and sitcoms.
Last year saw the return of “Gilmore Girls” as miniseries “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” and family-friendly “Full House” came full circle with “Fuller House.” In 2015, superhero drama “Heroes” resurfaced in the form of “Heroes Reborn,” another miniseries. Prior to those, 2014 brought the premiere of “Girl Meets World,” which kept much of the “Boy Meets World” cast intact.
But how have these revivals been received?
Overall, not terribly, according to review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.
Here are five revived series and their scores on the “Tomatometer,” which assigns a percentage rating based on multiple critics’ reviews, as of Friday:
Revival series
Tomatometer
Original series run
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life
88
2000-2007
Girl Meets World
83
1993-2000
The X-Files (Season 10)
64
1993-2002
Heroes Reborn
43
2006-2010
Fuller House
32
1987-1995
Even the worst-rated among these, “Fuller House,” earned a 73 percent approval score among fans on the site. The ninth season of “The X-Files,” meanwhile, received a score of just 20.
Series return in different ways, and not always to their original networks. “Fuller House” and “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” moved to Netflix, whose streaming service didn’t exist during their original series’ runs. “Girl Meets World” went to Disney Channel. “Heroes Reborn” (NBC) and “The X-Files” (Fox) remained on their original channels.
These new seasons and miniseries closed gaps ranging from five (“Heroes Reborn”) to 21 years (“Fuller House”) since the ends of their original series’ runs.
