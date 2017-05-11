TV

May 11, 2017 10:03 AM

CNN now ‘Cardiac Care Network,’ Huckabee tweets. Wait, what?

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee’s tweet Wedneday that CNN now stands for “Cardiac Care Network” left heads shaking across cyberspace.

“CNN now stands for Cardiac Care Network because their ppl are having heart attacks over Trump doing what Dems once demanded-fire Comey,” tweeted Huckabee, who has twice run for the Republican nomination for president.

Except “Cardiac Care Network” would spell CCN, not CNN, a fact that did not slip past most commenters.

It’s not the first time a tweet from Huckabee hasn’t gone over well. Last week, a tweet celebrating Cinco de Mayo drew online fire for stereotyping. “For Cinco de Mayo I will drink an entire jar of hot salsa and watch old Speedy Gonzales cartoons and speak Spanish all day.,” Huckabee tweeted. “Happy CdMayo!”

