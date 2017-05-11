CNN now ‘Cardiac Care Network,’ Huckabee tweets. Wait, what?

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee’s tweet Wedneday that CNN now stands for “Cardiac Care Network” left heads shaking across cyberspace.
“CNN now stands for Cardiac Care Network because their ppl are having heart attacks over Trump doing what Dems once demanded-fire Comey,” tweeted Huckabee, who has twice run for the Republican nomination for president.
CNN now stands for Cardiac Care Network because their ppl are having heart attacks over Trump doing what Dems once demanded-fire Comey.— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) May 10, 2017
Except “Cardiac Care Network” would spell CCN, not CNN, a fact that did not slip past most commenters.
@GovMikeHuckabee You're not great with acronyms, huh.— Tom Bonier (@tbonier) May 10, 2017
@GovMikeHuckabee pic.twitter.com/IvIGNCl1gH— Brad Gagnon (@Brad_Gagnon) May 10, 2017
It’s not the first time a tweet from Huckabee hasn’t gone over well. Last week, a tweet celebrating Cinco de Mayo drew online fire for stereotyping. “For Cinco de Mayo I will drink an entire jar of hot salsa and watch old Speedy Gonzales cartoons and speak Spanish all day.,” Huckabee tweeted. “Happy CdMayo!”
For Cinco de Mayo I will drink an entire jar of hot salsa and watch old Speedy Gonzales cartoons and speak Spanish all day. Happy CdMayo!— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) May 5, 2017
