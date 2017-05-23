Hannity backs off story about murdered DNC staffer

FILE - In this March 4, 2016 file photo, Sean Hannity of Fox News appears at the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC) in National Harbor, Md. Fox News says it has removed from its website a speculative story about the 2016 murder of Democratic National Committee employee Seth Rich because it "was not initially subjected to the high degree of editorial scrutiny we require for all our reporting." The network had no other comment beyond the published statement on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. It also made no mention of Sean Hannity, who has done stories about the case on his prime-time television show.