Arizona television personality to join Good Day Sacramento in July

An Arizona television and social media personality is joining the Good Day Sacramento team.
Kinsey Schofield made the announcement on her Facebook page, saying “I’m so excited! See you soon!”
She told The Sacramento Bee in a Twitter message that her first day on air will be July 5.
Schofield began her career at Village Voice Media’s Phoenix New Times, according to her Facebook biography, and transitioned to AZ Weekly Magazine as a weekly fashion columnist. With 289,000 followers on Twitter, she grew her audience by mixing headlines and humor, her bio states.
She had been working for KNXV-TV in Phoenix, Ariz.
Schofield, who has blogged and tweeted for Nich Cannon and Chris Moneymaker, was a contestant on the E! television reality show “Party Monsters Cabo,” where she competed against eight aspiring event planners. Schofield eventually ended up losing on the final episode. She’s also appeared as “The News Girl” on The Adam Carolla Show.
The 32-year-old journalist was a regular contributor to Nancy Grace on HLN during the Jodi Arias trial, which was covering for KPNX.
