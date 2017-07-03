CBS reportedly offered them less salary than their white co-stars. They left ‘Hawaii Five-O.’

Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park, stars of CBS’ “Hawaii Five-O,” will not appear in the upcoming season of the show, according to Variety.
Kim and Park play the characters Chin Ho Kelly and Kono Kalakaua and the characters’ absence will be referenced in the season premiere, according to Variety. Both actors have been on the rebooted classic cops drama since it started in 2010, according to Vox.
Park and Kim were seeking to be paid the same amount as stars Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan. CBS’ final offer to Kim and Park was reportedly 10-15 percent lower than what O’Loughlin and Caan make, according to Variety.
“We are so appreciative of Daniel and Grace’s enormous talents, professional excellence and the aloha spirit they brought to each and every one of our 168 episodes,” a CBS spokesperson told Variety. “They’ve helped us build an exciting new Hawaii Five-0, and we wish them all the best and much success in their next chapters. Mahalo and a hui hou.”
Kim has been outspoken about salary discrepancy among actors of color, according to Vox.
“The harsh reality of being an actor is that it’s hard to make a living, and that puts actors of color in a very difficult position,” Kim told the New York Times last year.
Even without the salary negotiations, there were indications that departing the show could be the end result for both actors. Kim has said that he is interested in the production side of TV, and has a role as a co-executive producer on ABC’s new series “The Good Doctor,” according to Vox.
And in June, TV Line reported that “Hawaii Five-O” was looking for a new female lead.
