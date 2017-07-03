CBS reportedly offered them less salary than their white co-stars. They left ‘Hawaii Five-O.’

In this June 10, 2013 file photo, actor Daniel Dae Kim attends the "Man Of Steel" world premiere at Alice Tully Hall, in New York. The former Lost star makes his directorial debut with Friday, Feb. 27, 2015, episode of the CBS crime drama, "Hawaii Five-O." After salary negotiations fell through, Kim will not appear on the show’s eighth season. Evan Agostini Associated Press File