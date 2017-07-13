“Game of Thrones” tourists visit a castle in Northern Ireland in 2014. Actor Kristian Nairn, who portrayed Hodor in the hit HBO series, recently surprised fans on a similar tour.
TV

July 13, 2017 6:35 AM

‘Game of Thrones’ actor ‘holds the door’ with fans

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

A “Game of Thrones” tour in Northern Ireland recently had a special guest star – actor Kristian Nairn, who portrayed Hodor on the HBO series.

In a video posted to Twitter, Nairn jumps out from behind a door to surprise people taking part in a guided TripAdvisor tour of some of the locations used for filming the hit fantasy series.

With the help of some fans, Nairn then recreates a key “Game of Thrones” scene from last season in which Hodor must hold a door closed against a horde of monsters.

The seventh season of “Game of Thrones” premieres Sunday on HBO.

