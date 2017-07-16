British actress Jodie Whittaker poses for photographers upon arrival at the 2016 The British Independent Film Awards in London. The BBC has announced Sunday that Whittaker is the next star of the long-running science fiction TV series "Doctor Who" set to become the first woman to take the leading title role.
British actress Jodie Whittaker poses for photographers upon arrival at the 2016 The British Independent Film Awards in London. The BBC has announced Sunday that Whittaker is the next star of the long-running science fiction TV series "Doctor Who" set to become the first woman to take the leading title role. Joel Ryan The Associated Press
British actress Jodie Whittaker poses for photographers upon arrival at the 2016 The British Independent Film Awards in London. The BBC has announced Sunday that Whittaker is the next star of the long-running science fiction TV series "Doctor Who" set to become the first woman to take the leading title role. Joel Ryan The Associated Press

TV

July 16, 2017 10:40 AM

‘Doctor Who’ fans react to casting of Jodie Whittaker with joy, outrage – and jokes

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

News Sunday that the next incarnation of the Doctor in the long-running BBC series “Doctor Who” will be played by a woman sparked joy – and outrage – on social media.

British actress Jodie Whittaker was announced Sunday as the next star “Doctor Who” – the first woman to take a role that has been played by a dozen men over six decades.

Many fans took to Twitter and Facebook to express their excitement at the news, with some former fans saying they may resume watching the series.

But others were less than thrilled by the casting, decrying it as a sop to “political correctness.”

And still others found the outrage, well, outrageous.

Whittaker, best known for playing the mother of a murdered boy in detective drama “Broadchurch,” will replace Scottish actor Peter Capaldi at the end of the year, the BBC said.

Whittaker is the 13th official incarnation of the Doctor, a galaxy-hopping Time Lord from the planet Gallifrey who travels in the Tardis, a time machine shaped like an old-fashioned British police telephone booth.

In a testament to the place “Doctor Who” holds in Britain’s cultural life, the revelation was made on live television after the Wimbledon men’s tennis final. A film clip showed a mysterious hooded figure – revealed to be Whittaker – walking through the woods.

“Doctor Who” ran from 1963 to 1989, and was revived to acclaim in 2005. Its longevity is partly due to its flexible premise. The central character, known only as the Doctor, can travel across space and time and can regenerate into new bodies – allowing for endless recasting of the role.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Show looks for 'Reasonable Doubt' in 2008 Sacramento murder

Show looks for 'Reasonable Doubt' in 2008 Sacramento murder 1:11

Show looks for 'Reasonable Doubt' in 2008 Sacramento murder
Controversial '13 Reasons Why' Netflix series trailer 1:59

Controversial '13 Reasons Why' Netflix series trailer
Hasan Minhaj calls Congress 'complicit' at 2016 RTCA dinner 3:01

Hasan Minhaj calls Congress 'complicit' at 2016 RTCA dinner

View More Video