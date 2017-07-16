‘Doctor Who’ fans react to casting of Jodie Whittaker with joy, outrage – and jokes

News Sunday that the next incarnation of the Doctor in the long-running BBC series “Doctor Who” will be played by a woman sparked joy – and outrage – on social media.
British actress Jodie Whittaker was announced Sunday as the next star “Doctor Who” – the first woman to take a role that has been played by a dozen men over six decades.
Many fans took to Twitter and Facebook to express their excitement at the news, with some former fans saying they may resume watching the series.
Jodie Whittaker is an incredible actress, an amazing person, and I'm so glad she's the new #DoctorWho— Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) July 16, 2017
But others were less than thrilled by the casting, decrying it as a sop to “political correctness.”
Good to see Doctor Who's now been ruined. #DoctorWho #Doctor13— Shanus (@King_Rockhammer) July 16, 2017
And still others found the outrage, well, outrageous.
Oh great a female Doctor Who. What next? Female real doctors? Female pilots? Female scientists? Female sisters and mothers? Female WOMEN?!— m@®|{ µø₽₽û§️ (@markhoppus) July 16, 2017
Whittaker, best known for playing the mother of a murdered boy in detective drama “Broadchurch,” will replace Scottish actor Peter Capaldi at the end of the year, the BBC said.
Whittaker is the 13th official incarnation of the Doctor, a galaxy-hopping Time Lord from the planet Gallifrey who travels in the Tardis, a time machine shaped like an old-fashioned British police telephone booth.
In a testament to the place “Doctor Who” holds in Britain’s cultural life, the revelation was made on live television after the Wimbledon men’s tennis final. A film clip showed a mysterious hooded figure – revealed to be Whittaker – walking through the woods.
“Doctor Who” ran from 1963 to 1989, and was revived to acclaim in 2005. Its longevity is partly due to its flexible premise. The central character, known only as the Doctor, can travel across space and time and can regenerate into new bodies – allowing for endless recasting of the role.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
