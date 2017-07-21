Here's what we know about the latest 'American Horror Story'

FX revealed the title for the latest installation of Ryan Murphy's wildly popular horror anthology series "American Horror Story" on July 21, 2017 by dropping a creepy trailer for the upcoming cult-themed season.
Murphy has teased since October of last year that the new season, which premieres on September 5, 2017, will be somehow related to the 2016 U.S. election, according to Refinery29, but the teaser released today gives viewers no clue how.
American Horror Story: Cult will feature such series regulars as Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson and Cheyenne Jackson, along with newcomers like Girls creator Lena Dunham and Arrow actor Colton Haynes. Social media has been particularly aflutter over Peters' role in the show after he was spotted with long blue hair after the show began filming, according to Yahoo! News.
As for the rest of the details -- we'll probably have to wait until September for those, knowing Murphy's mysterious tendencies when it comes to the show.
