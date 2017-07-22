Two popular ‘90s Nicktoons are getting TV movies. Their trailers premiered at Comic-Con

Nickelodeon brought plenty of 1990s nostalgia to the latest Comic-Con.
Bringing back characters who’ve been off the screen for as long as 20 years, the kids network premiered trailers for its upcoming “Rocko’s Modern Life” and “Hey Arnold!” TV movies at this week’s festival in San Diego, Variety reported.
Nickelodeon also posted both sneak peeks to its YouTube channel, where they’ve received over a million views combined in two days.
The trailer for “Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling,” came first, hitting YouTube on Thursday, and appears to satirize many aspects of 21st century living. “I don’t think we’re in the ‘90s anymore,” the titular wallaby says.
“Hey Arnold: The Jungle Movie,” meanwhile, will pick up where the original series left off, with Arnold looking for his missing parents. Its trailer was unveiled Friday.
Two staples of the TV diet for many ‘90s kids, “Rocko” ran from 1993 to 1996, and “Hey Arnold!” stretched from 1996 to its 2002 series finale – a cliffhanger that the two-hour, two-part “Jungle Movie” will resolve. “Hey Arnold!” also had a feature film released in 2002.
“Arnold” is scheduled for a November premiere, while “Rocko” won’t be on until next year.
Watch the sneak peeks here:
