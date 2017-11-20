New weekend anchor begins at ABC10

Rachel Wulff introduced herself to ABC10 viewers Saturday morning as the station’s newest weekend anchor.
Wulff has more than 15 years reporting experience, most recently in New Orleans with CBS-affiliated WLL. She previously worked at stations throughout the East Coast and Ohio and is a licensed real estate agent in Lousiana, per her personal website.
Getting ready to start tomorrow @abc10 pic.twitter.com/QcjEazDp7z— Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) November 17, 2017
She has appeared as a news anchor or reporter in several TV dramas or movies, including “True Detective,” “Dallas Buyers Club” and “Broken City.”
Former weekend anchor Carlos Saucedo left ABC10 earlier this month. Evening news mainstays Dale Schornack and Cristina Mendonsa aired their final show for the station in June.
ABC10 managing editor Jessie Kane confirmed Wulff’s new role but declined to comment further.
