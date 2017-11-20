Rachel Wulff posted about her new position on Facebook.
Rachel Wulff posted about her new position on Facebook. Rachel Wulff Facebook
Rachel Wulff posted about her new position on Facebook. Rachel Wulff Facebook

TV

New weekend anchor begins at ABC10

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

November 20, 2017 09:48 AM

Rachel Wulff introduced herself to ABC10 viewers Saturday morning as the station’s newest weekend anchor.

Wulff has more than 15 years reporting experience, most recently in New Orleans with CBS-affiliated WLL. She previously worked at stations throughout the East Coast and Ohio and is a licensed real estate agent in Lousiana, per her personal website.

She has appeared as a news anchor or reporter in several TV dramas or movies, including “True Detective,” “Dallas Buyers Club” and “Broken City.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Former weekend anchor Carlos Saucedo left ABC10 earlier this month. Evening news mainstays Dale Schornack and Cristina Mendonsa aired their final show for the station in June.

ABC10 managing editor Jessie Kane confirmed Wulff’s new role but declined to comment further.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • The Tick has officially landed on Amazon

    On Aug. 25, Amazon Prime premiered the first season of their live action reboot of "The Tick" starring Peter Serafinowicz. Check out the trailer for everyone's favorite big blue insect here.

The Tick has officially landed on Amazon

The Tick has officially landed on Amazon 1:59

The Tick has officially landed on Amazon
Check out the trailer for 'American Horror Story: Cult' 0:53

Check out the trailer for 'American Horror Story: Cult'
Show looks for 'Reasonable Doubt' in 2008 Sacramento murder 1:11

Show looks for 'Reasonable Doubt' in 2008 Sacramento murder

View More Video