DISH Network subscribers lose access to CBS 13 amid nationwide dispute

DISH Network subscribers in Sacramento have lost access to CBS 13, part of a fee dispute between the network and CBS Corp.
Other CBS television stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, Atlanta, Boston, Seattle, Tampa, Detroit, Minneapolis, Miami, Denver, Pittsburgh and Baltimore – have also been affected. In addition, CBS Sports Network, Pop and the Smithsonian Channel have been dropped from the network, according to a CBS news release.
The impasse comes during a busy television viewing week, which includes on CBS an NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys scheduled on Thanksgiving and college football games Friday and Saturday.
According to a Los Angeles Times story, DISH blamed the dispute on CBS’ demands for higher retransmission and cable affiliate fees even as viewership has declined.
“We are actively working to negotiate an agreement that promptly returns this content to Dish’s programming lineup,” Warren Schlichting, DISH’s executive vice president of marketing, programming and media sales, said in a statement in the Times’s story.
CBS offered a different view in a statement posted on the CBS 13 web site.
“This particular dispute is yet another example of the company punishing its subscribers instead of negotiating a fair carriage deal that reflects the current marketplace,” the company said.
Anthony Sorci: 916-321-1051.
