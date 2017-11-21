Alan Lin earned $100,000 on top of the $123,600 accrued from a previous stint on the show and answered 225 of 250 Tournament of Champions quarterfinals, semifinals and finals questions correctly, according to The Jeopardy Fan website.
The answer is: Second place. Question: Where did Laguna Creek grad finish in ‘Jeopardy’ tourney?

By Benjy Egel

November 21, 2017 02:23 PM

Q: What is “second place?”

A: Laguna Creek High School alumnus Alan Lin finished here Friday night in the “Jeopardy Tournament of Champions.”

Lin earned $100,000 on top of the $123,600 accrued from a previous stint on the show and answered 225 of 250 Tournament of Champions quarterfinals, semifinals and finals questions correctly, according to The Jeopardy Fan website.

Lin was topped by champion Buzzy Cohen, a 32-year-old Los Angeles music executive, but finished ahead of 38-year-old New York bartender Austin Rogers.

Lin went into the second of the two Jeopardy games with a $2,300 lead over Rogers. But Cohen nailed all 18 questions he answered the second day after coming out of Day One with $0, while Lin missed four of 17 questions and earned $400.

A software engineer by trade, Lin earned a spot in the Tournament of Champions by answering 147 questions correctly and making only 14 errors over a seven-day run that aired in April and May.

He was the valedictorian of Laguna Creek High’s Class of 2008 before going onto CalTech, per the Elk Grove Citizen, and applied for Jeopardy five times before scoring an interview.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

