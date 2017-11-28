New traffic reporter coming to KCRA3

Arizona journalist Melanie Hunter will join KCRA3 in late December as the station’s morning traffic reporter.
Hunter tweeted Tuesday morning that next week would be her last covering traffic at KVOA4 in Tucson before heading north. No information about her start date was available.
Former KCRA3 traffic reporter Jaclyn Dunn left the station in April to take a job with KPIX5, the Bay Area’s CBS affiliate. Hunter indicated she would take over Dunn’s previous morning slot in an Instagram post.
Hunter graduated from the University of Arizona in 2012 before spending two-and-a-half years with the NBC affiliate in Joplin, Missouri, according to her LinkedIn profile. She returned to Arizona to begin her current position in December 2014.
She stays active in her free time and has run two marathons, according to her KVOA4 bio.
