Former "Today" show co-hosts Matt Lauer and Ann Curry attended the "Today" show 60th anniversary celebration at the Edison Ballroom on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2012 in New York.
Former "Today" show co-hosts Matt Lauer and Ann Curry attended the "Today" show 60th anniversary celebration at the Edison Ballroom on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2012 in New York. Evan Agostini AP
Former "Today" show co-hosts Matt Lauer and Ann Curry attended the "Today" show 60th anniversary celebration at the Edison Ballroom on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2012 in New York. Evan Agostini AP

TV

‘Karma’: Why everyone's talking about Ann Curry after Matt Lauer's 'Today' show firing

By Mandy Matney And Matthew Martinez

mmatney@islandpacket.com

November 29, 2017 05:47 AM

Twitter is calling it karma.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Former “Today” show anchor Ann Curry was fired in 2012, and her then co-anchor Matt Lauer was blamed for her departure.

Curry was allegedly fired after ratings fell behind rival morning show “Good Morning America,” but internal research at NBC showed that Lauer was losing viewers as he became “less appealing” than Curry to the audience, New York Magazine reported.

In 2014, former “Today” co-chost Meredith Viera told US Weekly, "That was such a bad time. I really felt for Matt a lot. And I felt for Ann, too. It turned so nasty, really nasty. Every day you're reading this stuff that is just beyond cruel from angry, angry people who felt that Ann had been slighted and embarrassed and humiliated."

More Videos

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Pause
The Tick has officially landed on Amazon 1:59

The Tick has officially landed on Amazon

'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building' 0:40

'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building'

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees 1:10

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees

Bald eagles enjoy the Sacramento Valley weather 0:25

Bald eagles enjoy the Sacramento Valley weather

'If you want to push us out, help us.' Homeless man says he has no good options but the streets. 0:28

'If you want to push us out, help us.' Homeless man says he has no good options but the streets.

'We are so aware of how powerless we are' 4:06

'We are so aware of how powerless we are'

Mike Pereira discusses how he got veterans involved with officiating 1:14

Mike Pereira discusses how he got veterans involved with officiating

Shanahan discusses quarterbacks following 49ers' loss to Seahawks 2:28

Shanahan discusses quarterbacks following 49ers' loss to Seahawks

Scene of fatal three-car wreck in downtown Sacramento 0:44

Scene of fatal three-car wreck in downtown Sacramento

  • Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

    Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night.

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night.

Meta Viers McClatchy

Curry hasn’t responded to Lauer’s firing yet, but people are imagining her reaction and expressing frustration over how she was treated.

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Pause
The Tick has officially landed on Amazon 1:59

The Tick has officially landed on Amazon

'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building' 0:40

'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building'

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees 1:10

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees

Bald eagles enjoy the Sacramento Valley weather 0:25

Bald eagles enjoy the Sacramento Valley weather

'If you want to push us out, help us.' Homeless man says he has no good options but the streets. 0:28

'If you want to push us out, help us.' Homeless man says he has no good options but the streets.

'We are so aware of how powerless we are' 4:06

'We are so aware of how powerless we are'

Mike Pereira discusses how he got veterans involved with officiating 1:14

Mike Pereira discusses how he got veterans involved with officiating

Shanahan discusses quarterbacks following 49ers' loss to Seahawks 2:28

Shanahan discusses quarterbacks following 49ers' loss to Seahawks

Scene of fatal three-car wreck in downtown Sacramento 0:44

Scene of fatal three-car wreck in downtown Sacramento

  • The Tick has officially landed on Amazon

    On Aug. 25, Amazon Prime premiered the first season of their live action reboot of "The Tick" starring Peter Serafinowicz. Check out the trailer for everyone's favorite big blue insect here.

The Tick has officially landed on Amazon

View More Video