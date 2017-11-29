Morning anchor Dina Kupfer the latest departure from ABC10

Morning anchor Dina Kupfer will give her final broadcast on ABC10 on Thursday after five years with the station, she announced via social media on Tuesday.
Kupfer hinted she would remain in Northern California and asked viewers to continue following her Facebook page, where a new employment announcement was imminent.
A University of Oregon alumna, Kupfer joined ABC10 in December 2012 after anchoring at NBC affiliate KRNV4 in her hometown of Reno. She won regional Emmy award for transportation/traffic reporting in 2016.
Sadly, I have some news to share with you all... After five years at ABC10, my final broadcast with the station will be this Thursday, November 30th. It has been an absolute privilege to be welcomed into your homes each morning, delivering stories and sharing life’s big moments with you all. I got engaged during my first year here, became Brewski’s mom and Robbie’s wife, watched my sister fight cancer like hell then get called to Heaven, and I climbed many mountains with your encouragement and well wishes. My proudest achievement as a journalist has been telling YOUR stories of love, loss and laughter. I consider you all family and Northern California home, and I am honored to be a part of this gracious community. I appreciate beyond words your support over the years. To paraphrase the fabulous and talented Cristina Mendonsa, I’m not done telling stories — I’m just done telling them here. Please continue to follow me on Facebook for an announcement on my next steps. I am hopeful for what’s to come — I won’t be going far. “Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it.” -Charles Swindoll
Never miss a local story.
Kupfer’s husband, Robbie Beasom, is a news photographer for KNTV11, the Bay Area’s NBC affiliate. The couple has a French bulldog named Brewski.
ABC10 shed longtime anchors Dale Schornack and Cristina Mendonsa earlier this year and recently decided not to renew anchor Carlos Saucedo and reporter Pierre Noujaim’s contracts. The station also added Sacramento television veteran Mark S. Allen last year and weekend anchor Rachel Wulff last week.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
Comments