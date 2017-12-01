Animated Obama-Biden time-travel TV show gets Conan O’Brien as executive producer

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if Barack Obama and Joe Biden teamed up to time travel and fight crime?
Described by its own creator as a “stoner idea,” adult animated series-in-the-making “Barry & Joe: The Animated Series” gathered momentum by securing late night host Conan O’Brien as an executive producer, Newsweek reported Friday.
With the pilot made a reality in August after exceeding a $100,000 donation goal on Kickstarter, creator and director-writer Adam Reid told Newsweek that the “Quantum Leap”-inspired cartoon, focusing on the previous president-vice president duo, is intended as “an escapist liberal fantasy.”
Joining O’Brien as executive producer is animation studio Titmouse, Inc., known for its work on Adult Swim programming.
The half-hour program, said by Variety to be marketed as a “bromantic comedy,” will be pitched to networks in early 2018.
Obama and Biden’s relationship has been a source of lighthearted internet memes for years; the latter even finds them quite funny. NBC News chronicled the pair’s “bromance” in a video this January.
