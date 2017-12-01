President Barack Obama laughs with Vice President Joe Biden during a ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Obama presented Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Animated Obama-Biden time-travel TV show gets Conan O’Brien as executive producer

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

December 01, 2017 05:39 PM

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if Barack Obama and Joe Biden teamed up to time travel and fight crime?

Described by its own creator as a “stoner idea,” adult animated series-in-the-making “Barry & Joe: The Animated Series” gathered momentum by securing late night host Conan O’Brien as an executive producer, Newsweek reported Friday.

With the pilot made a reality in August after exceeding a $100,000 donation goal on Kickstarter, creator and director-writer Adam Reid told Newsweek that the “Quantum Leap”-inspired cartoon, focusing on the previous president-vice president duo, is intended as “an escapist liberal fantasy.”

Joining O’Brien as executive producer is animation studio Titmouse, Inc., known for its work on Adult Swim programming.

The half-hour program, said by Variety to be marketed as a “bromantic comedy,” will be pitched to networks in early 2018.

Obama and Biden’s relationship has been a source of lighthearted internet memes for years; the latter even finds them quite funny. NBC News chronicled the pair’s “bromance” in a video this January.

