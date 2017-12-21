‘He’s fighting for me’: Why Chappelle says Trump doesn’t care about poor white voters

Here's Stephen Colbert trashing Sacramento, but Saoirse Ronan defending our city

Late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert interviewed lead actress Saoirse Ronan on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, about the film "Lady Bird", which is set in Sacramento and directed by native daughter Greta Gerwig. After Ronan heaped praise on Gerwig’s directorial debut, Colbert asked how she kept her natural Irish accent hidden during some of the more challenging scenes.