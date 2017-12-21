‘He’s fighting for me’: Why Chappelle says Trump doesn’t care about poor white voters

Dave Chappelle is no stranger to speaking about race relations.
From a skit on the first episode of his successful but short-lived “Chappelle’s Show” on Comedy Central to a trailer for the newest special on Netflix, the comedian has never shied away from discussing race in his humor.
Netflix on Wednesday released a clip on its YouTube channel to promote “Equanimity,” Chappelle’s third special this year on the streaming service.
The trailer contains explicit language, so watching at work isn’t advised. In the clip, which runs just short of two minutes, Chappelle talks about poor white people and President Donald Trump.
“I’ve never had a problem with white people ever in my life, but full disclosure, the poor whites are my least favorites,” he says. “We’ve got a lot of trouble out of them.”
As he continues, he says he learned that rich whites talk bad about the less fortunate.
“I know that rich white people call poor white people ‘trash.’ And the only reason I know that is because I made so much money last year, the rich whites told me they say it at a cocktail party.”
Chappelle, who reportedly walked away from $50 million when he stopped doing “Chappelle’s Show” in 2004, told a crowd at Allen University in South Carolina he made a $60 million deal with Netflix, according to CBS News.
He closes with what he heard standing in line to vote during last year’s presidential election.
“I listened to them say naive, poor white people things. ‘Man, Donald Trump’s gonna go to Washington and he’s gonna fight for us.’ I’m standing there, thinking ... ‘You are poor. He’s fighting for me!’ ”
“Equanimity” – which follows up “The Age of Spin” and “Deep in the Heart of Texas” – will debut Dec. 31 on Netflix.
