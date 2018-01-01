People hated these Rose Parade hosts – until they realized who they were

The smarmy local TV personalities hosting the Rose Parade were “distracting,” “irritating” and “awful,” wrote online reviewers who weren’t in on the joke. Fans say that made the livestream featuring Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon the “best Rose Parade ever.”
Take these reviews as encouragement of satire well done. @AmazonStudios @amazon Best Rose Parade ever! pic.twitter.com/CANv77qDzq— Paul Young Jr. (@paulyoungjr) January 1, 2018
The livestream, produced by Amazon Prime and Funny or Die, featured “Saturday Night Live” alums Ferrell and Shannon as fictional TV personalities Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan. Promotions for the livestream claimed the duo had hosted the parade for the past 25 years for an unnamed local television station, reported The Pasadena Star News.
Fictional biographies described Cattigan as a former Miss America runner-up known for a “two-show stint” as an assistant district attorney on “L.A. Law,” while Hosenbeck was portrayed as a self-help guru, life coach and motivational speaker, the publication reported. Producers even prepared a fictional website for Ferrell’s character and Twitter feeds for both Hosenbeck and Cattigan.
The 129th annual parade started Monday in Pasadena with an announcement by grand marshal actor Gary Sinise and a military flyover. Hundreds of thousands of people lined the street to watch 39 floats decked out with countless flowers, along with show horses, marching bands and celebrities. Millions more watched on TV.
But some viewers appear to have mistaken “The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish” for the real thing.
“Amazon should be embarrassed to have sponsored this,” wrote one reviewer on the coverage’s Amazon page. “The hostess appeared psychologically certifiable,” wrote another. “Love the parade (what little I got to see and hear of it), but DESPISE the tedious, inane ‘commentators’ who just won’t shut up,” read another review.
#CordandTish— Jef Fuller (@jef_fuller) January 1, 2018
Worst commentary of a Rose Parade..foul mouth and boring
Tish and Cord sound sarcastic. Bummer. #RoseParade— Jessica Salinas (@JessicaGreenSa) January 1, 2018
Others, however, found the livestream hilarious.
We should just let Will Ferrell & Molly Shannon commentate every major parade from now on #CordandTish pic.twitter.com/Yqxsz8JpXF— Scott Gaskill (@ScottieGee) January 1, 2018
If I don't watch another parade again after today I'm ok because I'm witnessing the Holy Grail of parade coverage:— Curling Professor (@CurlProfessor) January 1, 2018
"Hold on. It's a tiger driving a car! It's preposterous! A tiger would drive in the crowd and rip people up!"
#CordandTish
By Monday afternoon, the parade coverage had received more than 2,300 reviews on Amazon, with 48 percent giving it a single star, 44 percent giving it five stars – and very few reviews between those two extremes.
