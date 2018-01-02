Sarah Acosta
Sarah Acosta Facebook image
Sarah Acosta Facebook image

TV

Reporter Sarah Acosta leaves Fox40

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

January 02, 2018 06:49 AM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 8 MINUTES AGO

Sarah Acosta’s time in Sacramento has come to an end after one year.

Acosta, who joined Fox40 as an on-air morning reporter in January 2017, announced Dec. 29 would be her last day at the station in a post across various social media platforms. She’ll move back to her home state of Texas to be closer to family, though she said she doesn’t have a city in mind nor a job lined up.

Acosta’s career began as a live morning reporter for KIII 3 News, the ABC affiliate in her hometown of Corpus Christi, where she spent three years before joining Fox40. She earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Southern Methodist University.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Here's Stephen Colbert trashing Sacramento, but Saoirse Ronan defending our city

    Late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert interviewed lead actress Saoirse Ronan on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, about the film "Lady Bird", which is set in Sacramento and directed by native daughter Greta Gerwig. After Ronan heaped praise on Gerwig’s directorial debut, Colbert asked how she kept her natural Irish accent hidden during some of the more challenging scenes.

Here's Stephen Colbert trashing Sacramento, but Saoirse Ronan defending our city

Here's Stephen Colbert trashing Sacramento, but Saoirse Ronan defending our city 1:08

Here's Stephen Colbert trashing Sacramento, but Saoirse Ronan defending our city
Customers give Gordon Ramsay restaurant makeover mixed reviews 1:12

Customers give Gordon Ramsay restaurant makeover mixed reviews
The Tick has officially landed on Amazon 1:59

The Tick has officially landed on Amazon

View More Video