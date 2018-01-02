Reporter Sarah Acosta leaves Fox40

Sarah Acosta’s time in Sacramento has come to an end after one year.
Acosta, who joined Fox40 as an on-air morning reporter in January 2017, announced Dec. 29 would be her last day at the station in a post across various social media platforms. She’ll move back to her home state of Texas to be closer to family, though she said she doesn’t have a city in mind nor a job lined up.
Bittersweet news, today was my last day at @fox40news. I’m moving back to Texas to be closer to family. I’m super sad about leaving my amazing news crew here but happy that I’ll soon be closer to mi familia. This is not the end of my on air career. I don’t know where I’ll be in Texas but stay tuned and hopefully will let you know where I end up in the near future. I love you Sacramento. In honor of my on air goofs, my editors put together a bunch of my outtakes. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #morningreporter #bittersweet #willmissfox40
Acosta’s career began as a live morning reporter for KIII 3 News, the ABC affiliate in her hometown of Corpus Christi, where she spent three years before joining Fox40. She earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Southern Methodist University.
