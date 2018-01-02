KCRA meteorologist Eileen Javora signs off

The forecast is clear for KCRA meteorologist Eileen Javora.
Javora is leaving news television to spend more time with her family, she announced prior to her final broadcast on New Year’s Eve. She and her husband Justin Boeger, a winemaker at Boeger Winery in Placerville, have two daughters under the age of six.
Javora joined KCRA in March 2005 after covering hurricanes with NBC affiliate WBBH in Fort Myers, Fla. She made her on-camera debut as an associate weather producer for Good Morning America, including delivering the national forecast live from Times Square on her last day there, per her KCRA bio.
A Monmouth University and Mississippi State University alumna, Javora helps homeless women re-enter the workforce through the local Women's Empowerment nonprofit. She has also served as a mentor in the Big Brother/Big Sister program.
New KCRA traffic reporter Melanie Hunter, who covered the same beat at KVOA4 in Tucson for the last three years, will take over for Jaclyn Dunn later this month.
In other local television moves, Fox40 reporter Sarah Acosta left the station after one year.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
