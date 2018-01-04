Gabrielle Karol moves on from ABC10

Wednesday was ABC10 reporter Gabrielle Karol’s last day at the station, according to social media posts from her former colleagues.
A New York native, Karol studied English at Yale University before beginning her career as a personal finance reporter for LearnVest, an online financial planning start-up based in New York City, according to her ABC10 bio. She was then hired at Fox Business Network, where she worked until coming to Sacramento in January 2015.
@gabriellekarol From day one I knew I needed 2wrk wit you. From turkeys to cold shoots to double checking shots to make sure we both approved. I’m glad our paths crossed and hope some day we can tell more stories together. It was an honor working wit you. Take care pic.twitter.com/zR7f53d5T1— Evan H (@ehinojos_) January 4, 2018
Karol’s 2015 marriage to Silicon Valley entrepreneur Benjamin Jacobs was featured in The New York Times’ “Vows” section. The couple lives in Walnut Creek with their two dogs.
The last year has brought significant turnover to ABC10’s on-air talent. Longtime evening news anchors Dale Schornack and Cristina Mendonsa’s contracts were not renewed last May, six months after veteran sports reporter Bryan May left for a job with the California Office of Emergency Services.
Anchors Dina Kupfer and Carlos Saucedo departed near the end of the year along with Sacramento-raised reporter Pierre Noujaim. The station has added anchor Rachel Wulff and reporter Ariane Datil in the last two months.
