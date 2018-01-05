Fair Oaks native Olivia DeGennaro joins Fox40

It’s a holiday homecoming for Olivia DeGennaro, who moved back to Sacramento in late December to gear up for a job reporting at Fox40.
DeGennaro graduated from Bella Vista High School and won Miss Teen Fair Oaks before going on to Cal Poly, where she earned a degree in journalism and a minor in media arts, society and technology in 2015. During her last two years of college, she worked as a weekend producer for KSBY, the NBC affiliate in San Luis Obispo.
She then hired in Reno, where she has rotated between the anchor desk, field reporting and producing shows at KRNV News 4 over the last two years. DeGennaro tweeted a video of Thursday’s Capital City Freeway on-ramp closure, but doesn’t officially begin her early-morning shift until next week.
FOX40 recently lost Sarah Acosta, who moved back home to Texas after a year reporting for the station.
