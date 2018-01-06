TV

ESPN's Katie Nolan calls Trump 'stupid person' on Viceland

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 01:46 PM

NEW YORK

Katie Nolan co-hosted on Twitter the ESPN pregame show for an NFL game on Saturday, three days after using an expletive and calling President Donald Trump a "stupid person."

Nolan appeared on Viceland's "Desus & Mero" comedy show Wednesday night when she made the comment.

ESPN says in a statement Saturday that it "looked into the totality of Nolan's comments." The network adds that "they were inappropriate and we have addressed it with her."

Nolan joined ESPN in October, moving from Fox Sports. Nolan co-hosted the NFL Wildcard Live show for ESPN on Twitter ahead of the Tennessee-Kansas City game on ESPN.

ESPN anchor Jemele Hill criticized Trump in tweets in September. She was suspended a month later for violating the network's social media policy after tweets about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

