See when the ‘new type of comic con’ is headed to Sacramento

Fandemic Tour, billed as “a new type of comic con,” will debut with a three-day run in June at the Sacramento Convention Center.
Organized by people who originally created Wizard World Comic Con, the event will take place June 22 to 24. The gathering will feature pop culture celebrities, established and emerging comic artists, professional and amateur cosplayers, and exhibitors, according to a Fandemic Tour news release.
Celebrities scheduled to appear include:
▪ Norman Reedus (“The Walking Dead,” “The Boondock Saints”)
▪ Jeffrey Dean Morgan (“The Walking Dead,” “Magic City”)
▪ Michael Rooker (“Guardians of the Galaxy,” “The Walking Dead,” “Tombstone,” “Cliffhanger,” “Days of Thunder”)
▪ Sean Gunn (“Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Gilmore Girls”)
▪ Dave Bautista (“Guardians of the Galaxy,” “WWE Raw”)
▪ Sean Patrick Flanery (“The Boondock Saints,” “Powder”)
▪ Jason David Frank (“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers”)
According to the release, all confirmed guests will make appearances on at least two days of the weekend, and many will appear on all three days.
Other guest artists scheduled to include:
▪ Neal Adams (“Batman,” “X-Men”)
▪ Phil Ortiz (animator from “The Simpsons” and “Muppet Babies”)
▪ Michael Golden of Marvel and DC Studios
▪ Rob Prior, pop artist (“Game of Thrones,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”)
▪ Arthur Suydam (“Deadpool,” “The Walking Dead”)
For more information about the event, go to www.FandemicTour.com.
Anthony Sorci: 916-321-1051.
