ABC10 hires native Californian previously reporting in Tennessee

ABC10's newest on-camera addition is Madison Wade, a Southern California native who most recently reported for WBIR10 in Knoxville, Tenn.
Wade grew up in Orange County and graduated from Chapman University in 2014, according to her LinkedIn profile. She then took a job reporting for ABC7 in Redding before moving to Knoxville to report for the region's NBC affiliate in spring 2016.
Wade will anchor and report on weekends, she wrote in a social media post. Her time slot was not immediately clear and ABC10 did not respond to a request for comment.
ABC10 added weekend anchor Rachel Wulff in November and reporter Brittany Begley in February after losing on-air talent including Dina Kupfer, Gabrielle Karol, Pierre Noujaim, Carlos Saucedo and Becca Habegger in recent months.
