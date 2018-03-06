More Videos

Are you ready for a new “House of Cards” season without Kevin Spacey? A strong-impact trailer for Season 6 might prepare you. Netflix
Are you ready for a new “House of Cards” season without Kevin Spacey? A strong-impact trailer for Season 6 might prepare you. Netflix

TV

No Spacey. No problem. Here's the 'House of Cards' Season 6 trailer Netflix just dropped

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

March 06, 2018 02:07 PM

Are you ready for a new “House of Cards” season without Kevin Spacey? A strong-impact trailer for Season 6 might prepare you.

The trailer provided by Netflix begins with shots of familiar White House hallways and employees moving about. The camera moves towards the Oval Office, where it's not Frank Underwood sitting there but his estranged wife Claire Underwood (Robin Wright). Claire sits with her back to the camera, then swirls around in her chair, stands, looks at the camera and states: “We’re just getting started."

Then, the words “Hail to the Chief” flashes on the screen.

Netflix dropped the trailer on Oscar Sunday. It's the first look at the political drama since star Kevin Spacey was booted following sexual misconduct allegations.

In December, Netflix announced that the show would continue for one more season without Spacey and instead focus on Robin Wright's character.

