James Corden, Adam Levine stopped during Carpool Karaoke for ‘causing a traffic hazard’

For those of you who've watched the segment "Carpool Karaoke" and wondered how long it would take before James Corden got pulled over for his terrible driving, it finally happened.
In a preview for this week's episode of "The Late Late Show with James Corden," the host and his guest, Maroon 5 singer and "The Voice" judge Adam Levine, are seen singing "Moves Like Jagger" before sirens and a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle show up.
"I'm gonna pull you over so he can sing a song for me," the deputy in the video tells the pair. Laughing, Corden says, "You want us to pull over so he can sing a song for you?"
"Yes, because you're causing a traffic hazard," the deputy says.
The Sheriff's Department told CBS that the stop wasn't planned.
The segment is scheduled to air on Corden's show early Friday morning. In a tweet, the sheriff's department gave Corden a promo for his show, saying in part that the duo were pulled over for causing a traffic jam.
In the teaser clip, Corden and Levine are also shown driving around a racetrack while Corden asks Levine trivia questions and the pair sing "Sugar," to cheers from the audience.
The "Carpool Karaoke" segment usually features Corden and a famous guest driving around Los Angeles and, you guessed it, doing karaoke.
