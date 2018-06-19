Weekend meteorologist Lisa Meadows is leaving CBS13

Weekend meteorologist Lisa Meadows has finished her time with CBS13.
The TV personality signaled her departure with a farewell photo posted Monday to Twitter, captioned "Signing off of 13."
CBS13 bid farewell and good luck to Meadows on-air on June 10. Meadows is joining CBS Minneapolis, "in an effort to be closer to my family," she said.
Meadows spent two years with CBS13. She is a graduate of Valparaiso University in Indiana, according to her social media bios.
Meadows also ran a segment at CBS13 called "Weather School," in which she gave brief answers to quick viewer questions.
CBS13 has seen several on-air personalities come and go since the start of last year. Meteorologist Laura Skirde left last May to become director of communications for the Beverly Hills Unified School District. Veteran Sam Shane anchored his last show in October, when his contract was not renewed. The station added California native Sara Hodges as a sports reporter in February.
