Sutter Creek hosts first Food and Wine Market

Sierra foothills wineries will step into the farm-to-table spotlight during Sutter Creek’s first Food and Wine Market to be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.
Featuring local wines and produce, the market starts with a free farmers market in downtown Sutter Creek from 9 a.m. to noon, with fresh vegetables, fruit, meats and baked goods on sale. Patrons of all ages are invited to take part in squash-themed games while kids can play with their food in the “edible farmyard.”
Starting at 1 p.m., nine wine tasting rooms in Sutter Creek will feature special tastings with local chefs who will prepare locally grown gourmet treats to pair with local wines. Advance wine tasting tickets ($35) are available online at www.wineonmain.com with proceeds benefiting the Amador Food Bank.
The event is hosted by Wines on 49, a collaboration on nine wineries on or near Highway 49. Participating wineries Sunday include Baiocchi Vineyards and Wines, Bella Grace Vineyards and Wines, Feist Wines, Le Mulet Rouge Vineyard and Winery, Mabera Wines, Miller Wine Works, Scott Harvey Wines, Sera Fina Cellars and Yorba Wines.
“Fresh food and good wine should be considered a simple pleasure and not a luxury,” said Ann Kraemer, spokeswoman for the Food and Wine Market. “And that’s what the Food and Wine Market is all about. Inspiring us to choose quality over quantity, to shop local and to just live a little in the most simple ways.”
Entertainment will be provided by the Volcano Theater Company and several live musical acts.
“The whole town will be decorated in fall season proper,” Kraemer said. “It will be whimsical and classy, but nothing stuffy. Families will have just as much fun as couples looking for a romantic getaway.”
