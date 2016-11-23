Appetizers

November 23, 2016 8:00 AM

You won’t believe the flavors this Auburn-based company is putting in its chocolate bars

Appetizers

Dishing the news about the Sacramento area food scene

By Allen Pierleoni

apierleoni@sacbee.com

We couldn’t decide if we liked the lavender-honey-almond best, or the sour cherry-pistachio. Or maybe the olive-date-thyme, or perhaps the marriage of truffle oil and black salt. Still, there were five other flavors of small-batch, free-trade artisan Gracias Chocolate to sample, and we were hoping the taste test would last into the night.

The combinations of unusual flavors and ingredients in premium dark chocolate (with cocoa butter) is the signature of the fledgling Auburn-based company, owned and operated by Jessica Osterday of Granite Bay. “Chocolate is such a dynamic experience and offers a wide palate (in which) to experiment and create unique flavor profiles,” Osterday said.

One unique quality of the chocolate itself is its texture. It contains no emulsifiers (such as lecithin), which give most chocolates their characteristic smoothness. Instead, Osterday’s has a drier, slightly crumbly mouth-feel, with no oily residual. Another tweak is the packaging – clear cellophane, so you can actually see what you’re buying.

$5.50 to $7 for 1.4-ounce bars at www.graciaschocolate.com, Taylor’s Market, 2900 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento, 916-443-6881; Sunrise Natural Foods, 1950 Douglas Blvd., Roseville, (916) 789-8591, and farmers markets, among other retailers.

Allen Pierleoni

Related content

Appetizers

Comments

 

Videos

Learn the art of latte art

View more video

About This Blog


Appetizers brings you the latest restaurant happenings, interesting tidbits on good food and events, and - of course - great specials and deals.

Regular contributors

Carla Meyer
Restaurants
cmeyer@sacbee.com
Twitter: @CarlaMeyerSB

Allen Pierleoni
Counter Culture
apierleoni@sacbee.com
Twitter: @apierleonisacbe

Debbie Arrington
Food and cooking
darrington@sacbee.com
Twitter: @debarrington

Blair Anthony Robertson
Food and beer
brobertson@sacbee.com
Twitter: @blarob

Key links

Dining reviews
Restaurant guide
Recipes
Mike Dunne's wine picks
Beer Run
Restaurant inspections

Entertainment Videos