Have you tried these sweet offerings from Sacramento’s high priestess of jam?

Janet McDonald has become Sacramento’s high priestess of jam, and why not, with her creative Good Stuff line of preserved fruit products?
Flavors are both common and a little exotic. Honey meyer lemon marmalade, strawberry jam with aged citrus bitters and mandarin ginger marmalade are but three of the dozen she features at present.
McDonald sources her fruit locally and cooks out of the Preservation Company kitchen. She jars the jam 12 to the case from the small of batches of up to 24 cases. McDonald has suggestions on her website that might extend your thoughts about how to use jams. Toast, crackers, cheese plates, meat marinades and cocktails have all taken favorably to the Good Stuff.
The 6.4-ounce jars are $10. Available at www.thegood-stuff.com and at Corti Brothers, the Natural Foods Co-op, Preservation Co., Newcastle Produce, and Wayward Girl Creamery.
Marcus Crowder
