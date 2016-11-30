If you liked getting smashed or baked, this book is for you

What import from South America is the most popular vegetable in the U.S.? That would be the potato, and potato lovers have thought of more ways to prepare it than seem possible.
But wait – there are more tweaks, as detailed in “Smashed, Mashed, Boiled and Baked (and Fried Too)” by Raghavan Iyer (Workman, $17, 256 pages). This “celebration of potatoes” is a world tour of techniques, tips and 75 recipes from cities and countries on six continents.
Consider water chestnut potato potstickers from Beijing, harissa potato salad from Morocco, chorizo-stuffed hash browns from Mexico City, potato-leek pie from Paris and mashed potatoes with pork belly and onions from Copenhagen. Of course, “ultimate french fries” and “tarragon tots” a la USA are included.
The “Tater Tips” sidebars are informative and brief, as is the introduction to all things potato. The only misstep is the exclusion of Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head.
$17 at bookstores or at www.workman.com.
Allen Pierleoni
