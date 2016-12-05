Boiling Crab opens in downtown Sacramento

The Boiling Crab will open Monday afternoon in the long-vacant Assembly Music Hall spot near the state Capitol and Crest Theatre.
It marks the second Sacramento area location for the Garden Grove-based seafood chain, which opened a restaurant on 65th Street near Stockton Boulevard in 2010.
The K Street restaurant opens at 3 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m. today. Initial customers will receive gift bags, according to spokeswoman Winnie Vu.
Vu said in July that the location’s proximity to the Golden 1 Center played into the company’s decision to open a new restaurant there. Another restaurant chain, Dallas-based Bennigan’s, is expected to open a location early next year in the nearby Café Bernardo and KBar space at 10th and K streets.
Boiling Crab serves heavily seasoned crab and crayfish in bags with potatoes and corn on the cob. The Bee’s Blair Anthony Robertson gave the 65th Street Boiling Crab three out of four stars when he reviewed it in 2014.
Assembly Music Hall, which sits near K-Bar and Cafe Bernardo on 10th Street and K, was a 500-person capacity live-music and comedy venue before it closed in November 2014. It began in 2008 as Cosmopolitan Cabaret, a theater space run by California Musical Theatre (Music Circus, Broadway Sacramento).
