Get Corti Brothers' limited-batch 'Exquisite Whiskey' before it's gone

East Sacramento’s Corti Brothers has released a new run of its Exquisite Whiskey. This spirit spent about 18 months in barrels that once held Mission del Sol wine was finished and bottled by El Dorado Hills’ Dry Diggings Distillery, and exhibits nutty, toasty qualities. Corti Brothers began selling the limited-batch whiskey about a month ago, and as of early last week, had sold out half its stock. So hurry if you want to purchase a $60, 750-millimeter bottle as a 90.5-proof gift for a loved one.
$60, Corti Brothers, 5810 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento. 916-736-3800, www.cortisbrothers.com
Carla Meyer
