Appetizers

December 11, 2016 6:00 AM

Rancho Gordo’s ‘Marcella’ beans the perfect stocking stuffer for your favorite foodie

Appetizers

Dishing the news about the Sacramento area food scene

By Chris Macias

cmacias@sacbee.com

Their bond was forged by beans. Steve Sando, proprietor of Napa’s Rancho Gordo, struck up a friendship with Marcella Hazan after the Italian cooking legend ordered some beans from Rancho Gordo, a supplier of heirloom beans and other specialty foods. Sando ultimately grew a bean in her honor, a variety of cannellini similar to a rare bean found in Tuscany. Hazan unfortunately passed away as the project unfolded, and Sando named his “Marcella” beans as a tribute to her. This thin-skinned bean requires a slow, gentle cooking time, and Sando recommends pairing the finished beans with a drizzle of olive oil and light dusting of Parmesan cheese. At just $6.95 per pound, they’re a perfect stocking stuffer or fixture for your own cooking session. Order them at www.ranchogordo.com.

Chris Macias

Related content

Appetizers

Comments

 

Videos

Learn the art of latte art

View more video

About This Blog


Appetizers brings you the latest restaurant happenings, interesting tidbits on good food and events, and - of course - great specials and deals.

Regular contributors

Carla Meyer
Restaurants
cmeyer@sacbee.com
Twitter: @CarlaMeyerSB

Allen Pierleoni
Counter Culture
apierleoni@sacbee.com
Twitter: @apierleonisacbe

Debbie Arrington
Food and cooking
darrington@sacbee.com
Twitter: @debarrington

Blair Anthony Robertson
Food and beer
brobertson@sacbee.com
Twitter: @blarob

Key links

Dining reviews
Restaurant guide
Recipes
Mike Dunne's wine picks
Beer Run
Restaurant inspections

Entertainment Videos