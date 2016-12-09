Appetizers

December 9, 2016 1:50 PM

‘Black diamonds’ will shine at Napa Truffle Festival

By Allen Pierleoni

Truffles are a fungi that don’t look like much, but have been revered in haute cuisine for centuries for their musky scent and unique flavor. This year, gourmands buying retail are looking at $2,700 a pound for white, and perhaps as much as $1,500 a pound for black.

Even though the current harvest of French black Périgords truffles is showing relatively small now because of drought and unseasonally warm weather, there won’t be a shortage of the “black diamonds” at the seventh annual Napa Truffle Festival, Jan. 13-16, the largest such event in North America.

Events include a wild-mushroom forage, truffle-orchard tour, truffle-dog hunting demonstration, cooking demonstrations, food-and-wine pairings and tastings, a truffle-cultivation seminar presented by the American Truffle Company, and a special multicourse dinner at La Toque in Napa, a collaboration between four top chefs.

Also, a truffle luncheon-wine pairing and cooking demonstration at Davis Estates winery in Calistoga is on the agenda, along with a pop-up truffle marketplace at the Oxbow Public Market in Napa.

The event brings foodies from all over California and a few foreign countries and fills quickly. For more information and to reserve a spot: 888-753-9378 or www.napatrufflefestival.com.

Allen Pierleoni: 916-321-1128, @apierleonisacbe

Entertainment Videos