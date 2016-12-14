Appetizers

December 14, 2016 7:00 PM

Former Firehouse chef to open tavern, pizzeria in Enotria building

By Blair Anthony Robertson

Deneb Williams, the former executive chef at fine dining favorite Firehouse Restaurant, and his wife, Elizabeth-Rose Mandalou, a sommelier at highly regarded Ella Dining Room and Bar, are poised to make a major move of their own as restaurateurs, according to Sactown Magazine.

The couple plan to open two restaurants in the building on Del Paso Boulevard best known as the longtime home of Enotria, a wine bar and restaurant. More recently, it was Cask & Barrel, which received acclaim for its modern approach to barbecue but closed in October after just 19 months.

At the time of the closing, David Hardie, the building’s owner, noted that Williams would open two “neighborhood friendly concepts” in the coming months.

As Sactown reports, the first of those will be Woodlake Tavern, slated to open in January, followed by Uptown Pizza, with a projected opening in the spring.

The couple’s third restaurant will be more upscale. To be called Allora, it will be in the former Rust Florist building on Folsom Boulevard in east Sacramento, according to Sactown. It is projected to open in the fall of 2017.

Williams and Mandalou were not immediately available for comment Wednesday afternoon. We will update with more details as we get them.

Entertainment Videos