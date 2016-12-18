Appetizers

December 18, 2016 6:00 AM

This Sacramento seasonal bread will put you in the holiday spirit

By Allen Pierleoni

We Sacramentans needn’t concern ourselves with the long-standing feud between Germany and Austria over which country’s bakers first pulled a stollen out of the oven. Not when we have the 25-year-old Grateful Bread bakery at our service. Stollen is the breadlike loaf you need to taste before the seasonal window closes, along with GB’s other handcrafted holiday treats. On offer now are two stollen – fragrant orange and German Christmas (raisins, almonds, hazelnuts and citrus peel) – plus German kugelhopf (a light Bundt cake with cherries and brandy) and Swedish rye limpa bread (orange zest and pulp, honey and anise seed). Two other holiday specialties will be ready by Dec. 19: Black Forest bread (chocolate and cherries) and Italian panettone (golden raisins and citron).

$4.75 to $17 at Grateful Bread in Loehmann’s Plaza, 2543 Fair Oaks Blvd., Sacramento, 916-487-9179, www.gratefulbreadco.com

