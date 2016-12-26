Appetizers

December 26, 2016 6:00 AM

Two great tastes that taste great together at Suzie Burger

Appetizers

Dishing the news about the Sacramento area food scene

By Carla Meyer

cmeyer@sacbee.com

Though it does not inspire as much conversation as its older, more beloved neighbor Jimboy’s Tacos, Suzie Burger has been the more solid culinary choice among locally owned, freeway-side 29th Street fast-food places since opening in 2008. Already fond of the Suzie’s cheeseburger and nicely gooey Philly-style cheesesteak, we were excited to discover the stand’s current special – a Philly cheeseburger. The sandwich includes white cheddar, bell pepper and onion from the cheesesteak along with a special-to-it lime and bacon aioli. The special will be available through Tuesday, Dec. 27. A side note: From 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on New Year’s Day, Suzie Burger will exchange a free burger, fries and soda for a blanket – to the first 1,000 people to bring in new or gently used blankets, to be donated to Sacramento’s Loaves & Fishes nonprofit benefiting the homeless.

$5.49 for a single patty, $6.99 for two. Through Tuesday, Dec. 27. 2820 P St.., Sacramento, 916-455-3400, www.suzieburger.com

Carla Meyer

Related content

Appetizers

Comments

 

Videos

A sampling of The Bee's top 10 dishes of 2016

View more video

About This Blog


Appetizers brings you the latest restaurant happenings, interesting tidbits on good food and events, and - of course - great specials and deals.

Regular contributors

Carla Meyer
Restaurants
cmeyer@sacbee.com
Twitter: @CarlaMeyerSB

Allen Pierleoni
Counter Culture
apierleoni@sacbee.com
Twitter: @apierleonisacbe

Debbie Arrington
Food and cooking
darrington@sacbee.com
Twitter: @debarrington

Blair Anthony Robertson
Food and beer
brobertson@sacbee.com
Twitter: @blarob

Key links

Dining reviews
Restaurant guide
Recipes
Mike Dunne's wine picks
Beer Run
Restaurant inspections

Entertainment Videos