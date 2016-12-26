Two great tastes that taste great together at Suzie Burger

Though it does not inspire as much conversation as its older, more beloved neighbor Jimboy’s Tacos, Suzie Burger has been the more solid culinary choice among locally owned, freeway-side 29th Street fast-food places since opening in 2008. Already fond of the Suzie’s cheeseburger and nicely gooey Philly-style cheesesteak, we were excited to discover the stand’s current special – a Philly cheeseburger. The sandwich includes white cheddar, bell pepper and onion from the cheesesteak along with a special-to-it lime and bacon aioli. The special will be available through Tuesday, Dec. 27. A side note: From 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on New Year’s Day, Suzie Burger will exchange a free burger, fries and soda for a blanket – to the first 1,000 people to bring in new or gently used blankets, to be donated to Sacramento’s Loaves & Fishes nonprofit benefiting the homeless.
$5.49 for a single patty, $6.99 for two. Through Tuesday, Dec. 27. 2820 P St.., Sacramento, 916-455-3400, www.suzieburger.com
Carla Meyer
