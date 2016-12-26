Pushkin’s moves into midtown with full-service restaurant

Danny and Olga Turner launched Pushkin’s Bakery nearly four years ago and it soon became a fixture on 29th and S streets, beloved for baked goods and sandwiches that just happened to be gluten-free.
Now the couple are taking their business to new heights, opening a new full-service Pushkin’s on one of the busiest blocks in midtown and featuring brunch and breakfast items throughout the day. The restaurant will be open to the public Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the first week, expanding to 4 p.m. after that.
“It’s going to be a full restaurant,” said Olga Turner. “We’re going to have a full breakfast and brunch menu. ... We’ll have sandwiches, we’ll have bowls, we’ll have salads. It’s very different from what we’re doing at the bakery but definitely still is us. You’ll see that throughout the entire menu.”
Pushkin’s is in a new mixed-use building in the 1800 block of Capitol Avenue, featuring the restaurant space at ground level and luxury homes above.
“We decided to move to Capitol Avenue main mainly because our demographic is very broad and we needed an area that we thought could accommodate everyone – the very engaged midtown person (and) someone who lives in the suburbs but could easily find us. We like the foot traffic here and the presence we have with our large patio.”
On Monday morning, the Turners offered a preview of what’s to come. The kitchen was already busy prepping for Tuesday’s launch. The long, narrow dining area and open kitchen have a modern aesthetic, anchored by plenty of wood and metal touches, including an eye-catching 19-foot “live edge” communal table in the center of the restaurant. Danny Turner made all of the wood furnishings and collaborated with his wife on the wooden art piece at the front of the restaurant – made with leftover scraps of wood to create a portrait of Johnny Depp as Edward Scissorhands.
The Turners are contemplating expanding hours at some point to include dinner. For now, expect plenty of farm-fresh organic dishes, many of which can accommodate special dietary habits, including vegan and gluten-free.
Examples of dishes on the opening menu include: omelet with arugula and goat cheese, avocado, mixed greens and toast for $11; Caesar salad $10; crispy chicken sandwich with chipotle mayo, $12; a large burger, $13 (with the option to add a sunnyside egg); and a quinoa bowl featuring cured salmon, poached egg, cucumber and more for $11.
Coffee will be from Ritual Coffee Roasters based in the Bay Area. Pushkin’s will serve mimosas and focus on a selection of wines ranging from $6 to $12 per glass. Because the restaurant is gluten-free, the Turners have decided to not carry beer.
The popular Pushkin’s Bakery at 29th and S streets will remain open. The couple also have a 4,000-square-foot production bakery in Carmichael.
