Pushkin’s fans crowd into 2nd location during opening week

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change Pause

2:25 California Senate approves new approach on sex trafficking

1:24 Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California's new gun laws

0:52 Caught on camera: Huge fight greets early holiday shoppers at Modesto mall

1:03 Gun shop owner defends security barriers

0:39 Homicide investigation on Sacramento's Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:05 This truck can keep winter traffic flowing

2:39 How to set up an indoor garden for cannabis