Some menu items for Sauced BBQ – now to open Wednesday near Golden 1 Center

The opening of Sauced BBQ & Spirits, a Bay Area-based chain touting “authentic Southern inspired BBQ,” has been put off for one more day and will formally open for business Wednesday near the Golden 1 Center.
The restaurant had “soft openings” the past few days and was scheduled to open to the general public on Tuesday. However, a posting on the Sauced BBQ Facebook page said that restaurant will formally open 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The 9,100 square-feet Sauced BBQ is opening in the Downtown Commons development area – formerly Downtown Plaza. The restaurant is in the space formerly occupied by the Hard Rock Cafe.
Besides featuring multiple Southern styles of barbecue, flavoring ribs, brisket and other meats, the restaurant will offer beer, wine and whiskey options. Outdoor patio seating also will be offered and parts of the restaurant are made from an old barn.
The Sacramento restaurant, at 1028 Seventh St., will employ more than 150 people. Sauced opened a restaurant in Walnut Creek in November and also has restaurants in Livermore and Petaluma.
Among menu items being touted on its Facebook page and prices from Sauce BBQ’s website:
Bumpkins starter: Barbecue egg rolls with brisket, pimento cheese, sautéed onion, roasted poblano peppers and smoked corn served with chipotle blackberry bbq sauce. $13.
Queban sandwich: The restaurant’s version of the Cuban sandwich, which includes pulled pork, crispy pork belly, Swiss cheese, fried pickles, house mustard on a toasted bun. Served with a side dish. $20.
The Hella Cali salad: Iceberg lettuce, chopped brisket, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, smoked corn, grape tomatoes and fried onion strings with barbecue ranch dressing. $16.50.
Fried Oreos: Three of them with powdered sugar and chocolate sauce, served with vanilla ice cream. $6.
